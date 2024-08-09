Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BFL Asset Finvest standalone net profit rises 2164.00% in the June 2024 quarter

BFL Asset Finvest standalone net profit rises 2164.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 6:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 1827.66% to Rs 9.06 crore

Net profit of BFL Asset Finvest rose 2164.00% to Rs 5.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1827.66% to Rs 9.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales9.060.47 1828 OPM %60.8265.96 -PBDT5.660.25 2164 PBT5.660.25 2164 NP5.660.25 2164

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Olympics: Sreejesh joins Bhaker as India's flag-bearer in closing ceremony

Property Share becomes first FOP; gets Sebi license for small, medium REIT

Ola Electric stock hits 20% upper limit despite tepid response to IPO

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: ARG 1-1 BEL in hockey bronze medal tie; Aman aiming for bronze

BSF provides IELTS coaching to Punjab youngsters to make them evade drugs

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story