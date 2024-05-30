Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lyons Corporate Market standalone net profit declines 55.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Lyons Corporate Market standalone net profit declines 55.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:17 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 90.91% to Rs 0.21 crore

Net profit of Lyons Corporate Market declined 55.56% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 90.91% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 34.00% to Rs 0.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.210.11 91 0.670.50 34 OPM %23.810 -26.870 - PBDT0.160.27 -41 0.020.06 -67 PBT0.160.27 -41 0.020.06 -67 NP0.120.27 -56 -0.020.06 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Lyons Corporate Market reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Accelya Solutions India standalone net profit declines 79.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Rajnish Retail standalone net profit declines 13.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Tanfac Industries standalone net profit declines 43.39% in the March 2024 quarter

AU Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 12.69% in the March 2024 quarter

US Stocks tumble on rate concerns

Stock alert: Tata Steel, Cummins India, Bata India, ICICI Bank, SBI, ONGC

Indiamart Intermesh to acquire 10% stake in Baldor Technologies (IDfy)

Sell-off seen continuing on weak global cues

Sparc Electrex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story