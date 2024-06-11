Home / Markets / Capital Market News / LTTS and IIT Hyderabad collaborate on ADAS and C2VX Communication

Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
L&T Technology Services and the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT Hyderabad) have announced a collaboration aimed at fostering industry and academia advancement in the domains of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (CV2X) communication.

This partnership represents a significant leap in the automotive landscape by bringing in cutting edge technologies across these domains.

LTTS and IIT Hyderabad's engagement is designed to facilitate research and application of ADAS and CV2X technologies, with a focus on elevating road safety, efficiency, and the overall driving experience. It seeks to harness the combined expertise of both entities to drive innovation and bring about transformative developments in connected vehicle ecosystems.

The project encompasses recent advancements within ADAS and CV2X technologies. It provides a comprehensive exploration of development of state-of-the-art features within Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, such as collision avoidance, lane departure warning, pedestrian detection, and adaptive cruise control. Additionally, it will focus on the integration of AI-driven algorithms and sensor technologies to enhance real-time hazard recognition and response capabilities, as well as the research and development of robust communication frameworks for Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything communication.

First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 9:17 AM IST

