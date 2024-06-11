Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Technologies deploys SAP S/4 HANA for Mitsubishi Electric India

Image
Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
To enhance operational efficiency

Tata Technologies announced, the successful deployment of SAP S/4 HANA for Mitsubishi Electric India, marking a significant milestone in Mitsubishi Electric India's journey towards digital excellence. This strategic collaboration has been instrumental in enhancing operational efficiency and setting new benchmarks in the industry.

In a concerted effort to streamline and unify its business processes, Mitsubishi Electric India approached Tata Technologies. Known for its deep manufacturing domain expertise, Tata Technologies reimagined and integrated business operations by deploying SAP S/4 HANA, leading to a remarkable 15% enhancement in operational efficiency. Considering the wide-range expansion of multiple business units, Mitsubishi Electric India aimed to migrate from the existing SAP ECC system to the advanced S/4 Hana cloud services, seamlessly integrating all business functions. The project also included incorporating digital signatures and configuring document management system servers. This intricate task had to be completed within a stringent timeframe, including the mapping of entire business processes across their business units.

Leveraging its global footprint and a diverse team of experts, Tata Technologies facilitated a seamless SAP S/4 HANA implementation for Mitsubishi Electric India within an 11-month timeline, achieving a 25% reduction in the original schedule. This involved leveraging Tata Technologies' cross-functional teams for business process rationalization, and digital accelerators, such as preconfigured templates for the manufacturing industry, pre-built authorization matrix, EDI solutions, SAP MES integration connector, data migration & validation tool, and reusable automation test scripts. The project integrated multiple business units, including Factory Automation Systems, Air Conditioning Systems, and Semiconductors & Devices. It aligned with the recent operational commencement of the Factory Automation & Industrial Division's new manufacturing facility in Talegaon, Pune. The successful S/4 HANA deployment has streamlined core processes, enhancing operational efficiency by 15%, data visibility, and agility, thereby providing a unified data source for better decision-making based on real-time information. Tata Technologies commits to delivering annual maintenance services (AMS) for the next three years to ensure continued excellence.

