Gokaldas Exports, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nava Apparels L.L.C-FZ, Dubai (Nava) has completed the acquisition of 100% shares of Coral Investments (Coral) from Solaris - III Investments. As a result of this, Nava and the Company have indirectly also acquired 100% shares of Ashton Apparel Manufacturing PLC, which is a subsidiary of Coral.

