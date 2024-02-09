Sales rise 7.88% to Rs 190.86 croreNet profit of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries rose 1828.57% to Rs 4.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 7.88% to Rs 190.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 176.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales190.86176.92 8 OPM %5.675.04 -PBDT7.742.59 199 PBT5.430.29 1772 NP4.050.21 1829
Powered by Capital Market - Live News