Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries consolidated net profit rises 1828.57% in the December 2023 quarter

Manaksia Coated Metals &amp; Industries consolidated net profit rises 1828.57% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 6:32 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Sales rise 7.88% to Rs 190.86 crore

Net profit of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries rose 1828.57% to Rs 4.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 7.88% to Rs 190.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 176.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales190.86176.92 8 OPM %5.675.04 -PBDT7.742.59 199 PBT5.430.29 1772 NP4.050.21 1829

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Ratnamani Metals &amp; Tubes consolidated net profit declines 0.34% in the December 2023 quarter

Naksh Precious Metals reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Sarthak Metals standalone net profit declines 77.09% in the December 2023 quarter

V-Guard Industries consolidated net profit rises 48.27% in the December 2023 quarter

Praj Industries consolidated net profit rises 13.02% in the December 2023 quarter

Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 124.34 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Dhani Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 89.41 crore in the December 2023 quarter

KCP Sugar &amp; Industries Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.32 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sambhaav Media reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.39 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Mangalam Organics consolidated net profit rises 83.67% in the December 2023 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 6:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story