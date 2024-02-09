Sales rise 7.88% to Rs 190.86 crore

Net profit of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries rose 1828.57% to Rs 4.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 7.88% to Rs 190.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 176.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.190.86176.925.675.047.742.595.430.294.050.21

