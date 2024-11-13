Gokaldas Exports consolidated net profit rises 18.77% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 85.71% to Rs 929.00 crore

Net profit of Gokaldas Exports rose 18.77% to Rs 28.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 23.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 85.71% to Rs 929.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 500.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.929.00500.257.499.4064.3850.0935.6029.3328.1623.71

