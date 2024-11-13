Confidence Petroleum India consolidated net profit declines 33.53% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.80% to Rs 745.76 crore

Net profit of Confidence Petroleum India declined 33.53% to Rs 17.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 26.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.80% to Rs 745.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 638.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.745.76638.5210.4513.8969.0572.5225.4846.9017.7426.69

