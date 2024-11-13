Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Confidence Petroleum India consolidated net profit declines 33.53% in the September 2024 quarter

Nov 13 2024
Sales rise 16.80% to Rs 745.76 crore

Net profit of Confidence Petroleum India declined 33.53% to Rs 17.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 26.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.80% to Rs 745.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 638.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales745.76638.52 17 OPM %10.4513.89 -PBDT69.0572.52 -5 PBT25.4846.90 -46 NP17.7426.69 -34

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 11:48 AM IST

