Kellton Tech Solutions consolidated net profit rises 18.94% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Kellton Tech Solutions rose 18.94% to Rs 19.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.52% to Rs 270.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 240.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.270.69240.5812.0010.9727.6722.3523.5218.7419.6616.53

