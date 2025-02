Gokaldas Exports consolidated net profit rises 65.48% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 79.08% to Rs 987.77 crore

Net profit of Gokaldas Exports rose 65.48% to Rs 50.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 30.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 79.08% to Rs 987.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 551.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.987.77551.5710.5211.3097.7565.0567.3243.5550.3430.42

