Gokul Refoils and Solvent consolidated net profit rises 58.20% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Gokul Refoils and Solvent rose 58.20% to Rs 3.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 17.56% to Rs 926.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 788.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.926.43788.051.501.078.015.895.313.203.862.44

