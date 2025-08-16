DLF Home Developers standalone net profit declines 57.12% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 63.99% to Rs 172.63 crore

Net profit of DLF Home Developers declined 57.12% to Rs 85.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 199.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 63.99% to Rs 172.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 479.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.172.63479.330.0229.69112.29279.20108.53274.3685.74199.95

