Lasa Supergenerics reports standalone net loss of Rs 21.12 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 35.12% to Rs 20.01 crore

Net Loss of Lasa Supergenerics reported to Rs 21.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 35.12% to Rs 20.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 30.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.20.0130.84-2.505.84-0.400.93-1.97-1.86-21.12-2.73

