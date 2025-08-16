SEIL Energy India standalone net profit declines 41.68% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.09% to Rs 2312.25 crore

Net profit of SEIL Energy India declined 41.68% to Rs 330.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 565.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 18.09% to Rs 2312.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2822.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2312.252822.9534.0837.23658.25906.06444.40758.57330.01565.83

