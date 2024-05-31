Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gold Rock Investments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Gold Rock Investments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:24 AM IST
Sales rise 11.34% to Rs 1.08 crore

Net loss of Gold Rock Investments reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.34% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 47.87% to Rs 2.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.48% to Rs 4.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.080.97 11 4.603.85 19 OPM %60.1991.75 -78.91151.17 - PBDT0.620.88 -30 3.555.80 -39 PBT0.540.81 -33 3.365.66 -41 NP-0.250.08 PL 2.574.93 -48

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

