Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Goodricke Group reports standalone net profit of Rs 12.49 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Goodricke Group reports standalone net profit of Rs 12.49 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 5:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 19.15% to Rs 197.44 crore

Net profit of Goodricke Group reported to Rs 12.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.15% to Rs 197.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 165.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales197.44165.71 19 OPM %8.231.57 -PBDT15.392.51 513 PBT10.21-2.75 LP NP12.49-1.77 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

IBBI introduces self-regulatory guidelines for committee of creditors

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES Day 13: IND 0-0 ESP in bronze medal tie; Aman's SF bout at 9:45 PM

Page Industries Q1 results: Net profit rises to Rs 165 cr on strong demand

ABB India PAT up 50% in June-qtr due to improved operational performance

Radico Khaitan expects 20% growth as Indians splurge on expensive liquor

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 5:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story