Goodyear India reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.21 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.64% to Rs 550.53 crore

Net loss of Goodyear India reported to Rs 4.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 33.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.64% to Rs 550.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 652.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.80% to Rs 94.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 122.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.84% to Rs 2551.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2927.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

550.53652.592551.712927.510.988.746.697.078.1559.47183.32219.37-5.3845.66128.03165.38-4.2133.6194.85122.86

Powered by Capital Market - Live News