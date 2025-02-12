Gopal Snacks slumps as Q3 PAT tanks 70% YoY to Rs 5 cr

Gopal Snacks tumbled 7.86% to Rs 296.55 after the company's standalone net profit slipped 70.31% to Rs 5.31 crore as against Rs 17.89 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

However, revenue from operations rose 7.07% to Rs 393.57 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 7.51 crore in Q3 FY25, down 71.70% as against Rs 26.54 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

EBITDA tumbled 56.1% to Rs 15.5 crore in the third quarter of FY25 as against Rs 35.3 crore recorded in the period a year ago. EBITDA margin slipped to 3.9% in Q3 FY25, compared to 9.6% recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Bipinbhai Hadvani, chairman and MD, said, As we reflect on Q3 FY2025, it is evident that this has been a quarter of several challenges, decisive action, and resilient progress for Gopal Snacks. On December 11, 2024, a significant fire incident occurred at our Rajkot I manufacturing facility, halting operations at one of our main units.

While there were no casualties or injuries, the event temporarily disrupted production and imposed significant challenges on our operations. However, prioritizing safety and continuity, we swiftly implemented measures to stabilize operations.

In addition to the operational disruptions, the increased cost of key raw materials, such as palm oil, further compounded the pressure on margins. Despite these challenges, our unwavering focus on innovation and market growth remained steadfast. Our unaffected product segments continued to demonstrate remarkable resilience, with the Wafers segment registering an impressive YoY growth of 48% during Q3 FY25.

Focus Markets and Other States also reported healthy YoY growth of 19.7% and 48.3%, respectively, during the same period. This growth was primarily driven by strategic expansion efforts and the addition of 207 new distributors in the past nine months. These achievements underscore the strength of our product portfolio, distribution network, and market strategies.

The challenges of Q3 FY2025 have reaffirmed our belief in the importance of resilience, adaptability, and long-term vision. Our immediate priorities include scaling operations at the Gondal facility, phasing out third-party manufacturing, and fully restoring the affected supplies by the end of this fiscal year.

While the quarter underscored the unpredictable nature of external challenges, it also highlighted the strength of our strategic vision and operational framework. Our long-term goals remain unchanged: to enhance market leadership, deliver innovative and high-quality products, and generate sustainable value for all stakeholders.

We extend our gratitude to our employees, partners, and investors for their unwavering support during this time. Together, we look forward to navigating the road ahead with confidence and resilience.

Gopal Snacks is an FMCG company dealing in ethnic snacks, western snacks, and other products. The company offers a wide variety of savory products under its brand Gopal, including ethnic snacks such as namkeen and gathiya; western snacks such as wafers, extruded snacks and snack pellets; and fast-moving consumer goods including papad, spices, gram flour or besan, noodles, rusk and soan papdi.

