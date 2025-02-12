Information Technology shares rise

Information Technology stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Information Technology index rising 82.77 points or 0.2% at 41338.78 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Black Box Ltd (up 2.41%), Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (up 1.01%), Tech Mahindra Ltd (up 0.62%), Infosys Ltd (up 0.52%), and HCL Technologies Ltd (up 0.48%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Expleo Solutions Ltd (down 11.04%), BLS E-Services Ltd (down 5.71%), and Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd (down 4.99%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 1317.37 or 2.78% at 46051.9.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 307.86 points or 2.17% at 13878.49.

The Nifty 50 index was down 160 points or 0.69% at 22911.8.

The BSE Sensex index was down 691.29 points or 0.91% at 75602.31.

On BSE,576 shares were trading in green, 2680 were trading in red and 99 were unchanged.

