Steel Authority of India Ltd Surges 2.15%

Steel Authority of India Ltd has added 2.3% over last one month compared to 3.18% gain in BSE Metal index and 0.23% drop in the SENSEX

Steel Authority of India Ltd gained 2.15% today to trade at Rs 102.3. The BSE Metal index is up 0.48% to quote at 27658.56. The index is up 3.18 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, National Aluminium Company Ltd increased 1.45% and NMDC Ltd added 1.25% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 3.95 % over last one year compared to the 6.43% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 2 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7.29 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 175.65 on 22 May 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 99.55 on 13 Jan 2025.

