Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gopal Snacks standalone net profit rises 191.17% in the December 2025 quarter

Gopal Snacks standalone net profit rises 191.17% in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales rise 1.54% to Rs 399.64 crore

Net profit of Gopal Snacks rose 191.17% to Rs 15.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.54% to Rs 399.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 393.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales399.64393.57 2 OPM %7.603.94 -PBDT29.3516.04 83 PBT19.007.52 153 NP15.495.32 191

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sueryaa Knitwear reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2025 quarter

Paushak standalone net profit declines 59.57% in the December 2025 quarter

GIFT Nifty suggests muted start for equities as investors focus on US Fed meet outcome

GIFT Nifty hints at strong operning for equities

Rail Vikas Nigam bags Rs 242-cr OHE upgradation order from South Central Railway

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story