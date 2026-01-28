Gopal Snacks standalone net profit rises 191.17% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.54% to Rs 399.64 croreNet profit of Gopal Snacks rose 191.17% to Rs 15.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.54% to Rs 399.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 393.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales399.64393.57 2 OPM %7.603.94 -PBDT29.3516.04 83 PBT19.007.52 153 NP15.495.32 191
