Rail Vikas Nigam bags Rs 242-cr OHE upgradation order from South Central Railway

Rail Vikas Nigam said that it has received a Rs 242.49-crore order from South Central Railway for the design, supply, erection, testing and commissioning of OHE upgradation works.

The project involves upgrading the existing 15 kV system to a 25 kV AT feeding system, including feeder and earthing works, on the Ongole (OGL)Gudur (GDR) section of the Vijayawada Division.

The total project length is 154 route kilometres (RKM) / 462 track kilometres (TKM) and has been awarded under Tender No: 2x25KV-OHE-OGL-GDR-15.

The contract, awarded by a domestic entity, is to be executed within 24 months. The order value stands at Rs 242.49 crore, inclusive of applicable taxes.

Rail Vikas Nigam added that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the awarding entity and the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction. Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects, including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable-stayed bridges, institution buildings, etc. The companys consolidated net profit declined 19.73% to Rs 230.29 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 286.88 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 5.22% YoY to Rs 5,122.98 crore in Q2 FY26. The scrip shed 0.45% to end at Rs 323.90 on the BSE.