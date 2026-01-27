GIFT Nifty hints at strong operning for equities

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty January 2026 futures were up 76.50 points, suggesting a negative start for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 4,113.38 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 4,102.56 crore in the Indian equity market on 23 January 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs had sold shares worth Rs 40,704.39 so far in January. This follows their cash sales of Rs 34,349.62 crore in December and Rs 17,500.31 crore in November.

Global Markets:

Also Read

Asian shares traded mixed on Tuesday as concerns regarding tariffs resurfaced post US President Donald Trump threatening to increase levies on South Korean goods.

Trump said on Truth Social that South Korea's legislature has not approved Seouls trade deal with Washington, and that tariffs on the country will climb to 25%, from 15%. Overnight in the U.S., the S&P 500 index advanced 0.50%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.64%. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.43%, supported by jumps of about 3%, 2% and 1% in Apple, Meta Platforms and Microsoft, respectively, ahead of their earnings reports later in the week. Domestic Market: Domestic equity benchmarks ended sharply lower on Friday, erasing early gains as persistent foreign institutional investor selling weighed heavily on sentiment and sparked a broad-based selloff in the latter half of the session.

The Sensex and Nifty opened marginally higher, supported by positive cues from Asian markets and easing geopolitical concerns linked to Greenland. However, sentiment turned decisively weaker post noon, with aggressive profit-booking and sustained selling pressure dragging the indices into the red. The Nifty closed below the 25,050 level, with all NSE sectoral indices ending in the red. Realty and PSU bank stocks led the losses amid heavy selling pressure. Foreign fund outflows remained the key overhang, with FIIs extending their net selling streak to 13 consecutive sessions in January, a trend that has steadily dented market capitalisation and investor confidence.