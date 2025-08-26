Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Government e Marketplace crosses Rs 15 Lakh Crore in cumulative Gross Merchandise Value

Government e Marketplace crosses Rs 15 Lakh Crore in cumulative Gross Merchandise Value

Image
Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Government e Marketplace (GeM) has crossed a historic milestone of Rs 15 Lakh Crore in cumulative Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) since its inception in 2016. This spurt underlines the trust and confidence of buyers and sellers across India in GeMs vision of creating a transparent, efficient and inclusive public procurement ecosystem. Over the past nine years, GeM has evolved into a robust digital platform, bringing together government buyers and a diverse community of sellers, including Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs), startups, women-led businesses, SC/ST Enterprises and Self-Help Groups (SHGs). Mihir Kumar, CEO, GeM, has noted that crossing the Rs 15 Lakh Crore GMV milestone is a testimony to the trust our stakeholders have placed in GeM. This success belongs to the lakhs of sellers and buyers who have transformed the way public procurement is carried out in India. Our focus will continue to be on deepening inclusivity, simplifying processes and fostering innovation so that opportunities reach every corner of the country.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GoI announces the sale (re-issue) of two dated securities for a notified amount of Rs 32,000 crore

Sensex slides 578 pts; pharma shares decline

Patel Retail jumps on debut

Vikram Solar rises on debut

Shreeji Shipping Global rises on debut

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story