Government e Marketplace crosses Rs 15 Lakh Crore in cumulative Gross Merchandise Value

Government e Marketplace (GeM) has crossed a historic milestone of Rs 15 Lakh Crore in cumulative Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) since its inception in 2016. This spurt underlines the trust and confidence of buyers and sellers across India in GeMs vision of creating a transparent, efficient and inclusive public procurement ecosystem. Over the past nine years, GeM has evolved into a robust digital platform, bringing together government buyers and a diverse community of sellers, including Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs), startups, women-led businesses, SC/ST Enterprises and Self-Help Groups (SHGs). Mihir Kumar, CEO, GeM, has noted that crossing the Rs 15 Lakh Crore GMV milestone is a testimony to the trust our stakeholders have placed in GeM. This success belongs to the lakhs of sellers and buyers who have transformed the way public procurement is carried out in India. Our focus will continue to be on deepening inclusivity, simplifying processes and fostering innovation so that opportunities reach every corner of the country.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News