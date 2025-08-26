Patel Retail jumps on debut

Shares of Patel Retail were currently trading at Rs 299 at 10:25 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 17.25% compared with the issue price of Rs 255.

The scrip was listed at Rs 305, exhibiting a premium of 19.61% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 305 and a low of Rs 289.75. On the BSE, over 5.43 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer of Patel Retail was subscribed 95.70 times. The issue opened for bidding on 19 August 2025, and it closed on 21 August 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 237 and 255 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 8,518,000 equity shares worth up to Rs 217.21 crore and an offer for sale of 10,02,000 equity shares amounting to Rs 25.55 crore. The objectives for the fresh issue included Rs 109 crore for funding working capital requirements, Rs 59 crore for repayment/prepayment of certain borrowings, and the remaining amount for general corporate purposes. The promoters and promoter group hold an aggregate of 24,382,528 equity shares, aggregating to 98% of the pre-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. Their post-IPO shareholding is expected to be around 70%. Patel Retail is a value-focused supermarket chain operating 43 stores across 17 cities in Maharashtra, with average annual revenue per store of about Rs 88 crore in FY25. Its business spans retail (including private labels Patel Fresh, Indian Chaska, Blue Nation, and Patel Essentials) and non-retail activities like trading and exports, which contributed one-third of total sales across 35+ countries. The company plans further cluster-based expansion in MMRs western suburbs, Pune, and other parts of Western and Central India.