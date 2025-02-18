Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Government of India announces the sale of three dated securities for a notified amount of ₹34,000 crore

Government of India announces the sale of three dated securities for a notified amount of ₹34,000 crore

Image
Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (re-issue) of (i) 6.75% Government Security 2029 for a notified amount of ₹14,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction using multiple price method, (ii) 6.98% GOI SGrB 2054 for a notified amount of ₹5,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction using multiple price method and (iii) 7.34% Government Security 2064 for a notified amount of ₹15,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction using multiple price method. GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against each security mentioned above. The auctions will be conducted by the Reserve Bank of India, Mumbai Office, Fort, Mumbai on February 21, 2025 (Friday). Up to 5% of the notified amount of the sale of the securities will be allotted to eligible individuals and institutions as per the Scheme for Non-Competitive Bidding Facility in the Auction of Government Securities.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Suraksha Diagnostic slips after CFO resigns

Deepak Fertilisers spurts after Q3 PAT soars to Rs 251 cr

ABB India rises as Q4 PAT jumps 56% to Rs 528 cr; declares final dividend of Rs 33.50 per share

Barometers trade with moderate cuts; PSU bank shares decline

Volumes jump at AU Small Finance Bank Ltd counter

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story