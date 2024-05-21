Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Government of India announces the sale of three dated securities for a notified amount of Rs 29,000 crore

Government of India announces the sale of three dated securities for a notified amount of Rs 29,000 crore

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (re-issue) of (i) New GS 2027 for a notified amount of Rs 6,000 crore (ii) 7.23% GS 2039 for a notified amount of Rs 12,000 crore and (iii) 7.46% GS 2073 for a notified amount of Rs 11,000 crore . The auction will be conducted using multiple price method for New GS 2027, 7.23% GS 2039 and 7.46% GS 2073. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) system on May 24, 2024 (Friday). GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against each security.

First Published: May 21 2024 | 10:33 AM IST

