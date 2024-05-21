Shriram Properties to jointly develop 4-acre land in Yelahanka, Bengaluru

With revenue potential of over Rs 250 cr

Shriram Properties has signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) for development of a prime 4-acre land parcel nestled in the coveted micro market of Yelahanka, Bengaluru.

The proposed project will comprise of 270 apartments with an aggregate saleable area of ~3.8 lakh Sqft. The project has aggregate revenue potential of over Rs 250 crore and is expected to be developed over the next 3 years. The Company is targeting to launch of this project during first half of current financial year (H1-FY25).

