Government of India announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹31,000 crore

Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 10:50 AM IST
The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (re-issue) of New GS 2031 for a notified amount of ₹18,000 crore and 7.43% GS 2076 for a notified amount of ₹13,000 crore. The auction will be conducted using multiple price method. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (e-Kuber system) on February 13, 2026 (Friday). GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against each security.

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

