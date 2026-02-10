BSE zooms after recording PAT of Rs 601 crore in Q3; EBITDA margin expands to 59%

BSE surged 6.25% to Rs 3,171.60 after the exchange reported 174.0% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 601.81 crore on a 62.0% increase in net sales to Rs 1,244.10 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

In the trading segment, Cash Market volumes stood at Rs 7,645 crore in Q3 FY26, while Index Derivatives achieved a record average daily premium turnover of Rs 19,459 croredriven by continued growth in Sensex Index Options.

BSE StAR MF recorded 14% year-on-year growth in revenues to Rs 72.5 crore and total transactions increased by 21% to 21.7 crore. The platform also processed a record 7.97 crore transactions in January 2026.

ICCL, BSEs clearing subsidiary, reported strong performance with Equity Settled Turnover of Rs 8.14 lakh crore and Equity Derivatives Premium Turnover of Rs 12.57 lakh crore, settling 364 crore derivatives contracts in Q3 FY26. Total operating expenses for the period under review aggregated to Rs 511.96 crore, down 3.9% YoY. Consolidated operating EBITDA rose by 211% year on year to Rs 732 crore, with margins expanding sharply to 59% in Q3 FY26 from 31% in Q3 FY25. Profit before tax in Q3 FY26 stood at Rs 795.33 crore, up by 176.2% from Rs 287.97 crore recorded in Q3 FY25. The MD & CEO, BSE, said: BSEs strong Q3 performance is a testament to the strength of our platforms and the confidence the marketplaces in BSE.