Route Mobile gains as Q3 PAT spurts 18% YoY to Rs 98 cr

Route Mobile jumped 6.09% to Rs 622.15 after its consolidated net profit jumped 18.45% to Rs 97.70 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 82.48 crore in Q3 FY25.

However, revenue from operations declined 6.48% to Rs 1,107.06 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 1,183.79 crore in Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax jumped 26.42% to Rs 135.21 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 106.95 crore in Q3 FY25.

Total expenses fell 9.28% to Rs 984.72 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 1,085.47 crore posted in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 73.74 crore (up 2.91% YoY), and finance costs stood at Rs 1.42 crore (down 84.66% YoY) during the quarter under review.

Seckin Arikan, Chairman of the Board, Route Mobile and CEO, Proximus Global, commented, Our performance this quarter reflects solid profitable growth. Despite a transitional period in parts of the portfolio, disciplined execution drove solid margin expansion thanks to strong seasonal contributions across regions. I would like to congratulate Mr. Agnihotri on his appointment as CEO and am confident his industry experience will drive our continued growth. I also extend sincere thanks to Mr. Gupta for his leadership in shaping Route Mobiles success and look forward to benefiting from his continued expertise as Managing Director and Advisor to the Board. As we advance our strategy, we remain committed to building a scalable, differentiated business supported by a solid pipeline and the strengths of Proximus Global.

Rajdipkumar Gupta, MD, Route Mobile, added, Q3 25-26 saw slightly downward revenue as we managed a transitional period in certain segments of our business. More importantly, our gross margins have strengthened considerably, driven by new customer additions in higher-margin segments, demonstrating the effectiveness of our portfolio optimization strategy. I am grateful to our teams across geographies for their dedication and agility in executing this strategic shift while delivering consistent service quality to our customers. The Board of Route Mobile has approved the redesignation of Rajdipkumar Gupta as managing director, effective 9 February 2026, as he steps down from the role of CEO. Gupta will continue as a Key Managerial Personnel, with all other terms of his appointment unchanged.

Simultaneously, Tushar Agnihotri has been appointed as chief executive officer and key managerial personnel, effective 9 February 2026. Previously Executive Vice President India & APAC, Agnihotri will oversee overall operations and drive strategic initiatives, working closely with Mr. Gupta to accelerate growth and profitability. The companys board has approved a third interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2025-26. The record date for eligibility is February 13, 2026, and the dividend will be paid to shareholders on the approved payment date. Route Mobile ("RML") is a cloud communications platform service provider, catering to enterprises, over-the-top (OTT) players, and mobile network operators (MNO). RML's portfolio comprises solutions in messaging, voice, email, SMS filtering, analytics, and monetization. RML has a diverse enterprise client base across a broad range of industries, including social media companies, banks and financial institutions, e-commerce entities, and travel aggregators. RML is headquartered in Mumbai, India, with a global presence in the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and North America.