Government of India announces the switch auction for an aggregate amount of ₹25,000 crore

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday announced that it will conduct a switch auction of government securities worth Rs 25,000 crore on March 2. The auction will take place between 10:30 AM and 11:30 AM. The result of the auction will be announced on the same day, and settlement will take place on March 4, RBI said in a release. This is the third switch auction announced by the RBI this month. This operation is expected to reduce the redemption pressure in FY27, when government bonds worth Rs 5.47 lakh crore are due to mature.

