Govt approves major procurement plans for pulses and oilseeds in Telangana, Odisha, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh

Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare, and Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan has approved the procurement plan for pulses and oilseeds in the states of Telangana, Odisha, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh for the Kharif 2025-26 season. The total approved procurement amount for these states is pegged at Rs 15,095.83 crore, which will immensely benefit lakhs of farmers across the respective states. The Union Agriculture Minister granted these approvals under the Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay SanraksHan Abhiyan (PM-AASHA), and other schemes of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, during a high-level virtual meeting with agriculture ministers and senior officials of these states.

Agriculture Minister approved the procurement of 4,430 metric tonnes (MT) of moong (green gram), accounting for 25% of the state's total production in Telangana, under the Price Support Scheme (PSS) at a cost of Rs 38.44 crore. A 100% procurement of urad (black gram) will be undertaken, while 25% procurement of soybean has also been approved. Similarly, in Odisha, 18,470 metric tonnes of arhar (red gram), representing 100% of the state's production, has been approved under PSS with a budget allocation of Rs 147.76 crore.

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

