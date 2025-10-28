Govt approves major procurement plans for pulses and oilseeds in Telangana, Odisha, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh

Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare, and Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan has approved the procurement plan for pulses and oilseeds in the states of Telangana, Odisha, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh for the Kharif 2025-26 season. The total approved procurement amount for these states is pegged at Rs 15,095.83 crore, which will immensely benefit lakhs of farmers across the respective states. The Union Agriculture Minister granted these approvals under the Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay SanraksHan Abhiyan (PM-AASHA), and other schemes of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, during a high-level virtual meeting with agriculture ministers and senior officials of these states.
Agriculture Minister approved the procurement of 4,430 metric tonnes (MT) of moong (green gram), accounting for 25% of the state's total production in Telangana, under the Price Support Scheme (PSS) at a cost of Rs 38.44 crore. A 100% procurement of urad (black gram) will be undertaken, while 25% procurement of soybean has also been approved. Similarly, in Odisha, 18,470 metric tonnes of arhar (red gram), representing 100% of the state's production, has been approved under PSS with a budget allocation of Rs 147.76 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app