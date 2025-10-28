Tamil Nadu Newsprint jumps after strong Q2 performance

Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers jumped 4.40% to Rs 161.20 after the company reported a sharp jump in profitability for the September 2025 quarter.

On a standalone basis, the paper manufacturer posted a net profit of Rs 8.10 crore in Q2 FY26, marking a 213% year-on-year surge from Rs 2.59 crore in Q2 FY25, as the company bounced back from a loss of Rs 7.41 crore in the previous quarter.

Revenue from operations rose 20.9% YoY to Rs 1,090.73 crore from Rs 902.49 crore a year earlier. However, it was down 3.4% sequentially from Rs 1,129.40 crore in Q1 FY26.

EBITDA rose 2.31% YoY to Rs 141.37 crore in Q2 FY26. Profit before tax (PBT) surged 156% YoY to Rs 12.93 crore from Rs 5.05 crore in Q2 FY25, a sharp turnaround from a pre-tax loss of Rs 11.82 crore in Q1 FY26.

The company's tax outgo fell significantly to Rs 0.77 crore from Rs 2.97 crore a year earlier. Total expenditure increased 25% YoY to Rs 987.02 crore from Rs 789.69 crore in Q2 FY25 but was down 5.15% as against Rs 1,040.63 crore in the preceding quarter. Raw material costs grew 13.8% YoY to Rs 567.05 crore, while employee benefit expenses rose 2.3% YoY to Rs 115.46 crore. Finance costs fell 12.6% YoY to Rs 50.02 crore from Rs 57.24 crore, while depreciation stood at Rs 78.42 crore, up 3.3% YoY. The company stated that overall market demands remain subdued with import of paper at lower prices etc., and the recent GST 2.0 rate changes with regard to Paper Industries have created few uncertainty in the marketplace which we expect to get settled over time.

The company has gone for product upgradation and improvisation with renewed focus on product quality and customer service. Also more focus is being given for' increasing the market share of higher contribution products as a measure to improve the profitability. Paper production for the quarter ended 30th September 2025 is 107094 MT against 106143 MT in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Packaging Board production is 50360 MT against 44884 MT in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers is in the business of manufacture and marketing of paper, paper board, cement and generation of power.