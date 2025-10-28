Indices opens higher; breadth positive

The key equity benchmarks traded with minor gains in early trade. The Nifty traded above the 25,950 mark. PSU bank, media and FMCG shares advanced, while realty and consumer durables stocks declined.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 23.94 points or 0.03% to 84,802.78. The Nifty 50 index rose 11.50 points or 0.05% to 25,979.05.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.15% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.40%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,831 shares rose and 1,024 shares fell. A total of 181 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 55.58 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,492.12 crore in the Indian equity market on 27 October 2025, provisional data showed. Stocks in Spotlight: Bata India declined 6.24% after the company reported a 73.3% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 13.90 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 51.98 crore in Q2 FY25. Net sales fell 4.3% YoY to Rs 801.33 crore in Q2 September 2025. Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) rose 0.64%. The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 7817.55 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with net loss of Rs 169.58 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Net sales (excluding excise duty) rose 2.1% YoY to Rs 1,78,628.16 crore in Q2 FY26.

KFin Technologies rose 3.64% after the companys consolidated net profit rose 4.5% to Rs 93.31 crore on 10.3% jump in net sales to Rs 309.23 crore in Q2 September 2025 over Q2 September 2024. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.17% to 6.553 from the previous close of 6.542. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.3550 compared with its close of 88.1900 during the previous trading session. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.15% to 98.67.

The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.28% to 3.985. In the commodities market, Brent crude for December 2025 settlement rose 2 cents or 0.03% to $65.64 a barrel. Global Markets: Asian markets declined broadly on Tuesday as investors turned cautious ahead of an anticipated meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Japans newly appointed Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. Trump, who arrived in Tokyo on Monday, also met Emperor Naruhito, becoming the first foreign leader to hold talks with Takaichi since she assumed office. In South Korea, economic data surprised to the upside. Preliminary estimates from the Bank of Korea showed third-quarter GDP grew 1.7% year-on-year, exceeding widely reported market expectations of 1.5% and marking the fastest pace in over a year, following 0.6% growth in the previous quarter.