Jk Tyre Inds jumps after Q2 PAT climbs 64% YoY to Rs 221 cr

Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Jk Tyre & Industries rallied 5.31% to Rs 434.10 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 64% to Rs 221.40 crore on 10.8% increase in net sales to Rs 4,011.31 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 64.3% YoY to Rs 67.41 crore in Q2 FY26.

Consolidated EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 536 crore with an improved margin of 13.3%.

Raghupati Singhania, chairman & managing director (CMD) said that "JK Tyre performed well in Q2FY26 supported by the growth momentum. Domestic markets registered a growth of 15% in volumes driven by notable uptick across segments.

Export volumes grew by 13% over the previous quarter, despite the prevailing uncertainty around US Tariff rates. This growth reflects our superior product quality offerings, deeper penetration in existing markets and introduction of higher margin products for diversifying into new geographies.

GST 2.0 is indeed, a very progressive step, it will go a long way in boosting demand and ultimately economic growth.

Both, Cavendish (India) and Tornel (Mexico) witnessed a significant improvement in their performance in Q2 and added to the overall financials of the company.

JK Tyre & Industries develops, manufactures, markets and distributes automotive tyres, tubes, flaps and retreads. The company sells its tyres to vehicle manufacturers for fitment in original equipment and in replacement markets worldwide. The company has six manufacturing plants located in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and three plants in Karnataka.

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

