Fabtech Technologies consolidated net profit rises 449.02% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Sales rise 106.81% to Rs 121.48 crore

Net profit of Fabtech Technologies rose 449.02% to Rs 28.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 106.81% to Rs 121.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 58.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales121.4858.74 107 OPM %25.077.81 -PBDT32.576.71 385 PBT31.266.01 420 NP28.115.12 449

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 10:13 AM IST

