Fabtech Technologies consolidated net profit rises 449.02% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 106.81% to Rs 121.48 crore

Net profit of Fabtech Technologies rose 449.02% to Rs 28.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 106.81% to Rs 121.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 58.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

