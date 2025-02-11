Govt revises guidelines for Market Intervention Scheme, increasing procurement limit of crops to 25% from 20%

The agriculture ministry has revised guidelines for the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS), increasing the procurement limit of crops to 25% from 20%. The guidelines have been revised to encourage states to implement the MIS. The MIS is implemented on the request of the state/UT government for procurement of various perishable agricultural/horticultural commodities such as tomato, onion, potato, etc, for which minimum support price (MSP) is not applicable and there is a reduction of at least 10% in market prices in states/UTs as compared to the rates of the previous normal season.

