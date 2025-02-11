Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Govt revises guidelines for Market Intervention Scheme, increasing procurement limit of crops to 25% from 20%

Govt revises guidelines for Market Intervention Scheme, increasing procurement limit of crops to 25% from 20%

Image
Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The agriculture ministry has revised guidelines for the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS), increasing the procurement limit of crops to 25% from 20%. The guidelines have been revised to encourage states to implement the MIS. The MIS is implemented on the request of the state/UT government for procurement of various perishable agricultural/horticultural commodities such as tomato, onion, potato, etc, for which minimum support price (MSP) is not applicable and there is a reduction of at least 10% in market prices in states/UTs as compared to the rates of the previous normal season.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's commercial office market absorption marks 14% spike in 2024

Kalyani Strategic Systems signs MoU with L3Harris Technologies

NBCC (India) wins orders worth Rs 272.33 cr

Board of Godrej Agrovet approves change in CEO and MD

IIFL Finance approves NCD issuance up to Rs 125 cr

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 3:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story