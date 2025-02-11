Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's commercial office market absorption marks 14% spike in 2024

India's commercial office market absorption marks 14% spike in 2024

Image
Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India's commercial office market is witnessing an unprecedented transformation, having achieved record-breaking absorption of 66.4 million square feet in 2024, marking 14% year-on-year growth. The market is projected to reach new heights of 65-70 million square feet in 2025, according to a new FICCI-Colliers report: India Office Setting New Standards for 2025 launched at the 18th FICCI Real Estate Summit. The shift from a supply-led to an occupier-driven market has been cemented by three consecutive years of leasing volumes exceeding 50 million square feet. Bengaluru led with its highest-ever absorption of 21.7 million square feet in 2024, while Hyderabad registered the strongest growth at 55%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kalyani Strategic Systems signs MoU with L3Harris Technologies

NBCC (India) wins orders worth Rs 272.33 cr

Board of Godrej Agrovet approves change in CEO and MD

IIFL Finance approves NCD issuance up to Rs 125 cr

Prince Pipes slumps after reporting dismal Q3 results

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 3:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story