NBCC (India) wins orders worth Rs 272.33 cr

NBCC (India) has recently been awarded work orders aggregating Rs 272.33 crore as under:

The Central University of Punjab, Bathinda has awarded the project entailing Planning, Designing and Development of Infrastructure facilities and other related works in the campus of Central University of Punjab at Bathinda. The project is worth Rs 170.33 crore.

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has awarded work orders of Rs 102 crore for Construction of Regional Office Building at Guwahati (Assam), Construction of Central covered Courtyard at various JNVs in the state of Assam and Construction of MP Hall at various JNs in the states of Meghalaya & Nagaland.

