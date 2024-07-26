Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Govt to bring revised Direct Tax Code with comprehensive review in 6 months: Revenue Secretary

Govt to bring revised Direct Tax Code with comprehensive review in 6 months: Revenue Secretary

Image
Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Mr Sanjay Malhotra, Secretary Revenue, Ministry of Finance, Govt of India while addressing FICCIs interactive session on Union Budget 2024-25 said that the government is working towards a comprehensive review of the Direct Tax Code, which will be prepared by the internal committee and then shared for stakeholder consultation within next 6 months. We will have a consultation process and how it will happen that we will decide. We would like to have a collaborative approach for implementation, he added.

The Revenue Secretary further stated that the efforts of the government will continue to provide a hassle free, simple and adopt a collaborative approach towards implementation of taxes. Our approach towards taxation has always been and will continue to be in the mode of collaboration and not confrontation. The purpose of our proposals, both on the policy side as well as on the implementation side, are to collect taxes from wherever they are due but do it in a manner that gives respect, trust to the taxpayers and collect them in a smooth and hassle-free manner, he added.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Highlighting the broad themes of the Union Budget, Mr Malhotra said that the whole effort in the budget is how to make the tax process simpler for the taxpayers. On the indirect tax front, abolition of angel tax, decriminalizing the laws, reduction in duties are some of the budget proposals benefiting industry.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Steel industry in talks with govt for level-playing field: Sajjan Jindal

Premium

Progress or distress? Track the rise of women-led informal businesses

LIVE news updates: PM Modi conducts 'first blast' of Shinkun La tunnel

Stock Market LIVE: Infosys, Bharti Airtel, RIL push Sensex 600 pts higher; Nifty Metal up 3%

FIIs cash out from equities post Budget 2024 on capital gains tax tweaks

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story