DLF rises as PAT climbs 23% YoY to Rs 646 cr in Q1

DLF gained 2.50% to Rs 833 after the realty major's consolidated net profit increased 22.51% to Rs 645.61 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 527 crore recorded in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations fell 4.28% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,362.35 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024. Profit before tax in first quarter of FY25 stood at Rs 457.62 crore, registering a growth of 22.54% from Rs 373.44 posted in corresponding quarter last year. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp EBITDA grew 21% YoY to Rs 597 crore during the period under review. EBITDA margin improved to 34% in Q1 FY25 as compared to 33% recorded in the same quarter previous year.

The company generated healthy surplus cash of Rs 1,849 crore from operations, up 133% YoY in first quarter of FY25.

DLF said: Our development business recorded another quarter of strong sales booking of Rs 6,404 crore leading to a record first quarter sales booking. We launched the second phase of our luxury project in New Gurugram- Privana West, which witnessed strong demand momentum and consequently was entirely sold-out clocking Rs 5,600 crore of new sales bookings.

We continue to witness healthy sales momentum and strong growth in collections leading to further improvement in our net cash position, which stood at Rs 2,896 crore at the end of the period as compared to net debt of Rs 57 crore in Q1 FY24.

Our rental business continued its steady performance during the period. Q1 FY25 consolidated revenue of DLF Cyber City Developers (DCCDL) stood at Rs 1,553 crore, reflecting YoY growth of 10%; consolidated profit for the quarter stood at Rs 470 crore, registering a YoY growth of 20%.

We continue to have a positive outlook on the rental business and are accelerating our capex commitments to further strengthen our rental portfolio and deliver healthy growth. We are encouraged that the budget remains strongly committed to continuing fiscal consolidation. We also believe that the acknowledgement of urban development as a key priority in the roadmap to Viksit Bharat augurs well for the growth in the real estate sector, the real-estate developer added.

DLF is one of the oldest and largest real estate companies in India. It has a diverse asset portfolio across the real estate segment and is further expanding its presence across the country. The company has experience in developing real estate projects across business and customer segments.

