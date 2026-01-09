Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Govt to launch cashless treatment scheme for road accident victims: Gadkari

Govt to launch cashless treatment scheme for road accident victims: Gadkari

Last Updated : Jan 09 2026 | 11:50 AM IST
Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon launch a cashless medical treatment scheme for road accident victims. Under the scheme, victims will be eligible for cashless treatment of up to Rs 1.5 lakh for a minimum of seven days, while Good Samaritans who help accident victims reach hospitals will be rewarded Rs 25,000 and recognised as "Rahveers". Gadkari said a pilot of the scheme has been successfully completed in states including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab, as well as in Chandigarh.

First Published: Jan 09 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

