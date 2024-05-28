Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gowra Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 47.62% in the March 2024 quarter

Gowra Leasing &amp; Finance standalone net profit rises 47.62% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:13 AM IST
Sales rise 27.66% to Rs 0.60 crore

Net profit of Gowra Leasing & Finance rose 47.62% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.66% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 114.56% to Rs 2.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 65.87% to Rs 2.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.600.47 28 2.771.67 66 OPM %70.0063.83 -44.7758.68 - PBDT0.420.44 -5 2.901.53 90 PBT0.420.44 -5 2.901.53 90 NP0.310.21 48 2.211.03 115

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

