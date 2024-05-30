Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Goyal Aluminiums consolidated net profit declines 3.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Goyal Aluminiums consolidated net profit declines 3.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 164.06% to Rs 24.98 crore

Net profit of Goyal Aluminiums declined 3.33% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 164.06% to Rs 24.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.97% to Rs 2.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.74% to Rs 68.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 65.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales24.989.46 164 68.4665.99 4 OPM %2.244.44 -4.735.14 - PBDT0.820.46 78 3.403.10 10 PBT0.680.41 66 3.142.90 8 NP0.580.60 -3 2.562.17 18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Goyal Associates standalone net profit rises 650.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Goyal Aluminiums consolidated net profit rises 51.92% in the December 2023 quarter

Khandelwal Extractions standalone net profit rises 160.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Amit Securities consolidated net profit declines 89.90% in the December 2023 quarter

ICICI Securities consolidated net profit rises 104.25% in the March 2024 quarter

US Stocks tumble on rate concerns

Stock alert: Tata Steel, Cummins India, Bata India, ICICI Bank, SBI, ONGC

Indiamart Intermesh to acquire 10% stake in Baldor Technologies (IDfy)

Sell-off seen continuing on weak global cues

Shriram Properties consolidated net profit rises 32.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story