Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shriram Properties consolidated net profit rises 32.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Shriram Properties consolidated net profit rises 32.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 156.46% to Rs 302.24 crore

Net profit of Shriram Properties rose 32.50% to Rs 20.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 156.46% to Rs 302.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 117.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.34% to Rs 75.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 65.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.19% to Rs 864.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 674.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales302.24117.85 156 864.53674.40 28 OPM %-3.38-6.66 -9.306.42 - PBDT14.8615.79 -6 85.4279.35 8 PBT12.3413.77 -10 76.3471.55 7 NP20.1815.23 33 75.4365.97 14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Shriram Properties sells 70% inventory in Codename Ultimate, Bengaluru

Shriram Properties launches residential project in Bengaluru

Shriram Properties rises post signing JDA for prime land parcel in Bengaluru

Shriram Properties to jointly develop 4-acre land in Yelahanka, Bengaluru

Shriram Finance gains after divesting stake Shriram Housing to Warburg Pincus

US Stocks tumble on rate concerns

Indiamart Intermesh to acquire 10% stake in Baldor Technologies (IDfy)

Sell-off seen continuing on weak global cues

Swati Projects consolidated net profit declines 38.46% in the March 2024 quarter

Technocraft Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 11.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story