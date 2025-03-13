GP Eco Solutions India bags solar power project worth over Rs 300-cr

GP Eco Solutions India has announced that it has secured an EPC turnkey contract for a 128 MWp ground-mounted solar power project valued at over Rs 300 crore.

The project will be commissioned in modular phases of 40 MWp + 40 MWp + 48 MWp, with completion expected within 18 to 24 months.

GP Eco Solutions India is primarily engaged in the manufacturing of solar plants and the trading of electrical goods, solar plants, and ancillary products.

On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit jumped 154.5% to Rs 7.33 crore on a 34.9% rise in revenue to Rs 138.44 crore in FY24 over FY23.

The counter locked in a 2% lower circuit at Rs 238.70 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News