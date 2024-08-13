Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GP Petroleums standalone net profit rises 33.98% in the June 2024 quarter

GP Petroleums standalone net profit rises 33.98% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 6.46% to Rs 165.91 crore

Net profit of GP Petroleums rose 33.98% to Rs 6.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 6.46% to Rs 165.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 177.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales165.91177.37 -6 OPM %5.663.75 -PBDT9.487.32 30 PBT8.306.19 34 NP6.194.62 34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex tests 79K, down 650 pts as HDFC Bank weighs; Nifty near 24,150

Ethanol price hike buzz triggers rally in sugar stocks; soar up to 9%

Ensure level playing field during Assembly polls: EC to Haryana officials

LIVE news: Calcutta High Court asks RG Kar Hospital ex-principal to go on long leave

Security tightened in Kashmir for I-Day celebrations amid terrorist attacks

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 2:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story