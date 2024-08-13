Anna Infrastructures reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 74.42% to Rs 0.11 crore

Anna Infrastructures reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 74.42% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.110.43-9.0951.160.020.2200.2000.15

