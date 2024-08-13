Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Anna Infrastructures reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Sales decline 74.42% to Rs 0.11 crore

Anna Infrastructures reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 74.42% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.110.43 -74 OPM %-9.0951.16 -PBDT0.020.22 -91 PBT00.20 -100 NP00.15 -100

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 2:38 PM IST

