Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GP Wind Jangi Pvt standalone net profit declines 30.54% in the March 2024 quarter

GP Wind Jangi Pvt standalone net profit declines 30.54% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 7.11% to Rs 13.07 crore

Net profit of GP Wind Jangi Pvt declined 30.54% to Rs 1.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.11% to Rs 13.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales13.0714.07 -7 OPM %50.9660.06 -PBDT4.996.35 -21 PBT1.883.28 -43 NP1.412.03 -31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

GP Wind Jangi Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.61 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Inox Wind records turnaround PAT of Rs 38 cr in Q4

Suzlon Group wins an order for 72.5 MW wind power project

Inox Wind Energy standalone net profit declines 72.44% in the March 2024 quarter

CESC enters deal for 1500 MW wind capacity with Inox Wind

JM Financial Home Loans standalone net profit declines 39.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Summit Digitel Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 727.30 crore in the March 2024 quarter

North Eastern Electric Power Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 212.00 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Australia Market rises 0.35%

Asahi India Glass consolidated net profit rises 7.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 15 2024 | 2:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story